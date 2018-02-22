Exclusive: future of €40m Juve defender in doubt amid Arsenal links
26 April at 10:00The future of Daniele Rugani at Juventus is in doubt, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. According to or transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, the Italian defender is not a regular starter yet and both the defender and the club are thinking about the next steps to be taken.
Rugani is one of the most appreciated defenders in Europe. Arsenal are long time admirers of the 23-year-old defender even if the transfer plans of the Gunners will change according to who their next manager will be.
In the meantime, Juventus are aware that Rugani is one of the most promising defenders in Europe and want to take the right decision regarding the player’s future.
The Old Lady is not going to sell their star defender for less than € 40 million but, yet again, a decision about the future of the talented centre-back will only be made in the summer when Juve will know more about the future of Allegri.
Juve do not want to make a double mistake selling Rugani too early, the next few months will be decisive to know the player’s future.
Go to comments