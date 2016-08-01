Exclusive: Galliani to meet striker’s agent to finalize sale

AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani is in Rio de Janeiro where he’s going to meet Luiz Adriano’s agent Gilmar Veloz, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. According to our reporter Daniele Longo, Galliani usually spends his winter holidays in Brazil, but this time there is another reason behind his trip to South America. A meeting between him and Gilmar Veloz will take place in the next few hours as Luiz Adriano is close to joining Spartak Moscow.



The Brazilian striker has agreed to move to Russia for € 4.5 million a year until 2020. AC Milan are selling Luiz Adriano on the cheap but saving the money of his salary may allow the rossoneri to make an official offer for Fiorentina playmaker Milan Badelj who may leave the Franchi for an offer between five and ten million euro.



​Spartak Moscow are confident that the arrival of Luiz Adriano can be announced by the next 48 hours, meantime Galliani has released an interview with rsport.ru confirming that the striker’s transfer to Spartak is ‘very likely’. After his 18-month spell at the San Siro, Luiz Adriano’s time in Italy has already come to an end.

