Exclusive: Gattuso gives AC Milan green light to signing former Man Utd flop
08 April at 13:50AC Milan star Gennaro Gattuso has given green light to signing former Manchester United flop Memphis Depay. The Holland International is a long time target of the rossoneri who have been monitoring him over the last couple of months.
AC Milan’s director of football Massimiliano Mirabelli has been travelling to France several times to see the Dutchman in action and Gattuso has told the club that the player would be a good reinforcement for next season.
Our very own Fabrizio Romano reports Gattuso and AC Milan chiefs talked about AC Milan’s summer transfer strategies during negotiations for the manager’s contract extension.
Gattuso has signed a new contract with AC Milan earlier this week, extending his stay at the club until 2021.
AC Milan, however, will have to invest € 40 million to sign Depay in the summer and the Serie A giants are not the only club interested in signing him. Despite that, the Italians will make an attempt to sign the Dutchman in the summer.
