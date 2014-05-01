Calciomercato.com reporter Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal that Olivier Giroud’s proposed move to Chelsea is a done deal. Arsenal have decided to sell the French international striker, having secured the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earlier today. The Gunners are set to receive around €20 million, while the former Montpellier marksman will earn €6 million per season at Stamford Bridge.It is expected that the Blues will now send Michy Batshuayi on loan to either Borussia Dortmund or Sevilla.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)