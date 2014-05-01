Exclusive: Giroud to Chelsea is a done deal
31 January at 16:30Calciomercato.com reporter Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal that Olivier Giroud’s proposed move to Chelsea is a done deal. Arsenal have decided to sell the French international striker, having secured the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earlier today. The Gunners are set to receive around €20 million, while the former Montpellier marksman will earn €6 million per season at Stamford Bridge.
It is expected that the Blues will now send Michy Batshuayi on loan to either Borussia Dortmund or Sevilla.
Giroud to Chelsea, here we go. Done deal. #CFC #Chelsea #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
