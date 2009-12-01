Exclusive: Giuseppe Rossi won’t retire after knee injury, says agent

Giuseppe Rossi picked up another terrible knee injury yesterday night, the fourth one in his career. The former Villareal and Fiorentina striker will be forced out of action for several months to recover from an injury which, unfortunately, he knows very well.

The player’s agent Federico Pastorello was in our Milan’s newsroom today to talk about his client’s fitness and to reveal how he reacted to his injury.



“I immediately called Giuseppe yesterday because when I noticed he had been replaced in the 35th minute of the first half, I feared something bad happened”, Pastorello told our Pasquale Guarro.



“Rossi was diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of his left leg, the one that had never been hit by any injury. Unfortunately we have to restart the same process that we know very well.”



“He was really sad yesterday night but this morning I saw the usual spirit of the fighter, hewill surely return to action. As for his contract we had already made contacts with other teams because his contract expires in June. We have to start from the beginning now but there are other priorities at the moment. Now he must undergo e surgery and then we’ll talk about the rest.”



