Exclusive: Gomez wants to leave Atalanta as Milan might be behind this: the latest



A post-game signal that opens up many interesting transfer possibilities. Papu Gomez is inching away from Atalanta as his post-game interview was not very reassuring for Atalanta fans. During this interview, Gomez stated that " It was a memorable season but I don't know if I will be here to play the Europa league with Atalanta, let's see".





According to sources close to Calciomercato.com, it seems like if Gomez cancelled his house lease (in Bergamo) as he dreams of playing for a big club. Can this club be Milan? Montella likes him a lot as he is very high on the coaches list but Fassone and Mirabelli do not view Gomez as a priority since they are working on finding an international level front-man.



Once they find their number 9, Fassone and Mirabelli will likely have other talks with Atalanta concerning Gomez. Let's not forget that the rossoneri club are inches away from closing a deal for Atalanta's Kessie and they have had talks with them as well for Conti. Is Gomez next?...



