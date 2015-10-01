Exclusive: Goretzka to snub Juve, Barcelona & Liverpool

Despite Juventus directors Paratici and Marotta trying to sign Schalke 04's German international midfielder Leon Goretzka for over a year amidst interest from Barcelona and Liverpool, it looks as though he will go to Bayern Munich on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.



Calciomercato.com has learned that Goretzka has agreed terms with Bayer Munich after being given a dealine by the Bavarian giants and he will remain in the Bundesliga only switch teams. Juventus had hoped Goretzka would follow suit with compatriot Emre Can in joining them on a free transfer when leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, but he has turned them all down and will continue his career in Germany unless something dramatic occurs.



Goretzka was also sought after by Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp as well as Catalan giants FC Barcelona.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)