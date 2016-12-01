Exclusive: Guardiola ponders January bid for Škriniar, the details

Nowadays, strong central defenders are difficult to come by for the top clubs. This is why Inter are well aware of what a great bargain they got last summer when they paid just €25 million to take Milan Škriniar from Sampdoria. He has already established himself as one of the most important players in Luciano Spalletti’s team, having added both quantity and quality to the Nerazzurri backline.



His performances have been so convincing that several other top clubs across Europe have been alerted to how good he is. Barcelona have already been linked with a move for him, while Manchester City have also joined the race to secure his services. Reports suggest Pep Guardiola’s team could make a bid for him as early as next month.



Other than the Otamendi-Stones partnership, there are few credible alternatives in the centre of City’s defence. Mangala is not part of Guardiola’s long-term plans, while Kompany is far too injury prone to be relied upon now. The Premier League leaders are well aware of the fact Fernandinho’s best position is in midfield, so he cannot be considered a solution either. This is why they are apparently ready to bid more than €50 million for the Slovakian international.



However, Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio have promised Spalletti that no big names will be sold, so it is not only a question of money for the Nerazzurri, They consider the ex-Samp man fundamental to their ambitions both in Italy and in Europe.



