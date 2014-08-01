Exclusive: Here is how much Manchester City offered Inter for Skriniar, the latest

Not only Mauro Icardi. Other than the Argentine star, young defender Milan Skriniar is also a very hot commodity. Skriniar is having a very solid season for Luciano Spalletti's team as he arrived from Sampdoria last summer. It was a great move from Ausilio to get him as the nerazzurri already received big offers for him in this past January transfer window. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City offered 65 million euros for him in this past winter transfer window as they moved in a concrete way sources tell Calciomercato.com.



DIRECT ANSWER - Inter responded in a clear way as they turned down City's offer for him which forced Guardiola's club to then get Aymeric Laporte from Bilbao instead. Could he leave come summer time? Inter do not want to let him leave as they want to retain him within their roster. If they fail to qualify for next year's UEFA Champions league then things could change but as of now, he is untouchable. Ausilio and Sabatini have been clear as Pep Guardiola might have to look elsewhere....



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)