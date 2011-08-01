With Liverpool midfielder Emre Can close to joining Juventus on a free transfer next summer, the German’s contract details have been revealed.

While Sky Sports in England say that Can is set to join the Old Lady for free next summer, Fabrizio Romano says the deal requires a few final touches before it is finalized. And that includes deciding the contract details and how much Can will earn in Turin.

Romano says that there has been constant contact with Can’s representatives from Juventus and they have already offered the player some of his contract details. He will sign a deal that will last till 2022 and there will be an option of extending it for one more year.

Can will earn around 5 million euros a year at Juventus and that sum will make him the club’s highest earners, only behind Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala. Can’s Germany teammate Sami Khedira has played a vital role in convincing the former Bayern Munich man into joining Juve.

Juventus have one fear- a situation like that of Axel Witsel doesn’t show up and to make sure of that, they are trying their best to conclude the deal as soon as possible.

By Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)