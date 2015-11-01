Exclusive: Here’s Juventus plan to sign France midfield star
16 April at 10:25Juventus are long time admirers of France and Lyon star Corentin Tolisso, 22, who is imposing himself as one of the most talented midfielders around Europe. The French midfielder made his France senior debut last month. He has 14 goals and 6 assists in 41 games in all competitions with his club and Juventus attempted to sign him last January offering almost € 40 million.
The Old Lady have made Tolisso one of her priority signing for the summer, our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal, but the Serie A giants are not open to sign him at any cost.
Juventus, in fact, do not want negotiations to last long. They have been in contact with Lyon for very long time and want to reach an agreement with the club before June. Juventus also want to sign the player paying a decent fee and without investing crazy money on the player.
If they won’t manage to do that, Juventus could drop the player because the bianconeri do not want to take part to bidding wars.
