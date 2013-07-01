Exclusive: Here’s Juventus plan to steal exciting Italian winger from under Inter, Chelsea noses

Domenico Berardi is one of Italy’s most promising footballers. The Italian winger has seven goals in 11 games so far this season but his game time consistency has been highly affected by a knee injury which took almost six months to let up.



The Italian winger is a summer target of many top European clubs, especially Juventus, Inter and Chelsea. The Serie A defending champions had an option to buy the player last summer but Berardi snubbed a move to Juventus as he feared he wouldn’t have got enough game time. Inter also tried to sign him and Chelsea have recently added his name to their summer transfer shortlist as Antonio Conte is a long time admirer of the 22-year-old winger.



​Juventus will be trying to sign Berardi again in the summer as the Old Lady will have the signing of a new winger among her priorities. Berardi’s price-tag is now in the region of € 35 million and the bianconeri have a plan to lure him from the Mapei Stadium.



According to our sources, the Serie A giants are not going to enter transfer talks with Sassuolo before the player confirms his desire to move to Juventus. Representatives of the Old Lady were not left impressed by Berardi’s snub last year and do not want to have similar problems, in turn they will only negotiate with Sassuolo if the player agrees to move to Juventus first. Will it be enough to beat the competition of Chelsea and Inter?

