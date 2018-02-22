Exclusive: Here’s why Juve can swoop for Man Utd target
10 March at 23:00Calciomercato.com has learned that Beppe Marotta wants to bring Monaco standout Fabinho to Juventus.
The 24-year-old Brazil international has also been heavily linked with Manchester United, but Juve is hoping to snap him up instead.
“My time with Monaco was good, but I feel it is coming to an end,” Fabinho told Lancenet in February.
“I arrived as an unknown, I made my name at the club, won things – but maybe I need a new challenge.”
He is very versatile, able to play in midfield or at right-back when needed.
Juventus see Fabinho as the ideal heir to Sami Khedira and hope their close rapport with agent Jorge Mendes can help negotiations. Mendes also shares a close relationship with the Old Trafford club, which makes Juventus their first true competitor for him.
Juve already seem to have a deal in place to sign Emre Can as a free agent when his contract with Liverpool expires in June.
