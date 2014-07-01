Exclusive: here’s why Juventus failed to sign German starlet
15 May at 18:45Juventus are scouting some of the best prospects around Europe and Schalke 04 starlet Leon Goretzka was thought to be one of the Old Lady’s targets for the future. The promising Germany midfielder did not want to sign a contract extension with his club and Juventus were ready to offer him a contract to move to the J Stadium as a free agent.
The earlier Juventus could offer him a contract, however, was January 2018 and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have anticipated the Old Lady placing an opening bid a few weeks ago.
Sources have told calciomercato.com that Juventus had been scouting the talented midfielder for many years but the player has given green light to move to Bayern Munich.
Schalke 04’s DS has denied that Goretzka’s Bayern Munich transfer is a done deal but according to several reports in Germany, the transfer of the 22-year-old to the Allianz Arena is something that will definitely happen.
