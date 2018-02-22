Exclusive: How AC Milan missed out on Rafinha in the summer
03 April at 11:55The Derby Milano is just around the corner and it will certainly be an important game for both sides in the race for Champions League. Interestingly enough, a certain player could have been playing this derby in the other shirt.
In fact, Mirabelli and Fassone had the idea to sign Rafinha, now at Inter, last August. The plan was to sign him on loan with an option to buy, however, Barcelona's demands on the option were too high. Therefore, Milan took a step back but continued contacts with Rafinha. The Rossoneri don't regret missing out on Rafinha, though, given how Kessie has performed.
Six months later, Inter signed the Brazilian, who since then has become a key player for Spalletti's Inter. This will be his first Milano Derby, and for once this derby carries real importance for the first time in years.
Inter have been trying to lower Barcelona's demands on the Brazilian, as they would like to buy him at the season's end. It's said that the Catalan club wants around €35m for Rafinha.
