Inter Milan are interested in signing Domenico Berardi.

The Chelsea, Juventus and Fiorentina target is set to cost them at least €30 million, however.

Berardi, a star at Sassuolo, was linked to Juventus and Inter last summer, only to choose not to move to Turin because he suspected that he wouldn’t get any playing time.

Inter are being linked more and more with the youngster, and the extension of sporting director Piero Ausilio is a sign that the Nerazzurri are all in for the 22-year-old.

The Italian Under-21 star has scored 26 league goals for the Neroverdi since 2013.

Ausilio has always been a great admirer of Berardi, and the recent decision to keep him at the San Siro until 2020 is a good sign for Berardi.

Problem is, Inter don’t want to pay the fee (of at least €30m) because of FFP concerns. They have to break even by the end of next season, so will be offering Sassuolo players in exchange for Berardi in order to lower the price.