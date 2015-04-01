Exclusive: How Chelsea, Liverpool target has risen to stardom at Inter

From being booed at the San Siro to becoming an integral part of Stefano Pioli’s system, Geoffrey Kondogbia looks to have gone full circle at Inter Milan,



Targeted by the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Marseille, who were willing to splash out €30 million to bring him back to Ligue 1, Kondogbia went as far as to obtain the club's word that he'd be able to leave in summer, Calciomercato pundit Pasquale Guarro reveals.



Now, on the other hand, he's a key part of Inter's squad. Even without Marcelo Brozovic against Empoli, the midfield duo of Kondo and Roberto Gagliardini swarmed around every Tuscan ball carrier, the Frenchman earning three interceptions and making numerous tackles as the Nerazzurri kept their opponents mostly quiet.



And yet, it looked like the Kondo adventure was going to end prematurely, mostly because the €40.5 million spent on him (including bonuses which haven't been paid yet) seemed to justify comparisons with other strong, talented midfielders like Paul Pogba.



Finally deployed in a role where he can strut his stuff, the former French international is back to his best: beyond his strong defensive skills and good read of the game, the 24-year-old is now arguably Inter’s best dribbler, taking out opponents with aplomb and starting to deploy his considerable skillet.



One thing at this stage is certain: the former Monaco man doesn’t look like such a likelihood for his suitors. Chances are he’s at Inter to stay, and become not the fish who is expected to climb trees (as Einstein would have it), but as a big fish in an expanding pond.



Adapted by @EdoDalmonte