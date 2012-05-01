Exclusive: How Inter could have capital gain tanks to Kondogbia and Valencia

Inter signed Geoffrey Kondogbia from Monaco for € 40 million in summer 2015 but the Frenchman had been failing to live up to expectations during his two-year spell at the club. During the last summer transfer campaign Kondogbia refused to train with Inter forcing his loan move to Valencia.



Kondogbia’s new life in Spain is going great as the Frenchman has already scored his first La Liga goal (against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu) and Valencia are willing to make his loan move permanent for € 25 million.



​Kondogbia is a regenerated footballer in Spain and Inter hope Valencia will activate their option to buy. The nerazzurri have also included a next sale clause in the deal for the Frenchman and that should allow the Serie A giants to have a capital gain despite the huge investment made two years ago.



Inter feared the acquisition of Kondogbia would have caused a big loss for them but, eventually, he could turn into a capital gain.

