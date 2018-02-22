Exclusive: how Inter missed out on new Barcelona signing Arthur

The young Arthur looks to be a promising talent. The 21-year-old played a key role for Gremio as they went on to win the Copa Libertadores.



The Brazilian impressed so much so that Barcelona paid €30 million for his signature excluding bonuses.



Though Arthur has officially moved to Barcelona, Inter could stand to benefit from the situation as they will have a good chance of signing another promising youngster.



​Two names whho have caught the eye from South America are Arthur and Lautaro Martinez.



​When it was evident that Arthur would be headed to Barcelona, Inter placed their attention on Lautaro who plays for Racing in Argentina.



Racing Club president Victor Blanco recently confirmed that Lautaro’s move to Inter is 90% complete and said on Radio Rivadavia: "It's 90 per cent complete,"



"There is already a pre-agreement signed with Inter. He will leave for a sum which we believe corresponds to his value.



"I can see him going to the World Cup, even if it's ultimately up to [Argentina coach Jorge] Sampaoli to decide.

