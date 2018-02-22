As learned by several reports out of Italy, the Spaniard's price tag is valued at around €80m, which certainly is a high amount. With that said, it will be crucial for Juventus to learn the intentions of Chelsea's next manager, as Antonio Conte's departure seems imminent. However, the high price tag remains a big issue for the Turin side.

Moreover, Morata would most likely request a salary of around €8m per year, which is another obstacle in his potential return to Allianz Stadium. Juventus will continue to monitor the situation of the striker, who's more than willing to return to his former club this summer.

Juventus and Alvaro Morata; a love that never really ended. It's no surprise that his links with the Bianconeri slowed down the move to Milan last summer, which eventually broke down. However, a return to Juventus remains complex purely because of economic reasons.