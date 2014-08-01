Lucas Ocampos isn’t just Milan’s latest arrival, he’s also someone who could help them turn next Monday’s game against Lazio.

The idea of playing Gerard Deulofeu as a false nine would allow Milan to use the former Genoa man on the wing, behind striker Gianluca Lapadula.

But what must the Rossoneri do to keep him full-time? Unlike Deulofeu, there isn’t a three-way negotiation for his services. The reason, simply put, is that Marseille are owed 25% of any eventual resale. In other words, it’ll be entirely up to Genoa.

Were the former River Plate man, formerly known as the ‘new Cristiano Ronaldo’, to score seven goals in Italy (he already has three), he’d cost Genoa 7 million.

Then again, we don’t doubt Milan’s ability to reach a deal with Genoa, a club with which they get on very well.

Vincenzo Montella recently referred