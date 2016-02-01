Exclusive: How Spalletti managed to block Perisic’s Man Utd move
05 December at 10:30It is no secret that Manchester United tried to sign Ivan Perisic last summer. The Red Devils made several attempts to take the Croatian star to the Old Trafford. Inter received at least 10 emails from Manchester but the nerazzurri refused every offer they received for the Croatian.
One of the main reasons why Perisic decided to remain at Inter is Luciano Spalletti. The Italian tactician blocked the player’s move immediately. He knew Perisic would have played a vital role for the nerazzurri. “Stay at Inter and you career will change”, Spalletti told Perisic in the summer when the player was tempted to move to the Old Trafford.
Bernardeschi and Berardi were offered to Inter but Spalletti wanted no plans B. Perisic was his first choice and he blocked the winger’s move to the Old Trafford refusing to sign any other possible alternative.
Perisic has recently signed a contract extension with Inter and there is no release clause included in his new deal, another proof that Inter want Perisic to stay at Inter for very long time.
translated by Lorenzo Bettoni
Fabrizio Romano
