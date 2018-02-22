Exclusive: Icardi frustrated but likely to sign new Inter deal
29 April at 09:30CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Inter Milan superstar Mauro Icardi is frustrated with Inter and that is the reason why he hasn't renewed his deal at the club yet.
The 25-year-old Argentine has emerged as one of the world's best strikers over the last few seasons and that has made him wanted at a host of European powerhouses too. This season, he has been in fine form, having scored 27 times in 31 Serie A appearances so far.
CalcioMercato's Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal that the reason why Icardi has not renewed his deal with the nerazzurri is because he has been left frustrated and it piled on when Inter sustained a 3-2 defeat to Juventus yesterday.
It is said that while he will renew his even if Inter don't qualify for the Champions League, the obstacles lie in the details and the length of the contract. Suning will have a meeting with Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara in the upcoming days. The player wants to earn about 9 million euros per season while he is currently pocketing 5 million per season only. Both parties seek to find a solution.
Another issue is the release clause that the player's current contract has. Inter want to increase it from 110 million euros to 150 million euros, but that will mean that the club will have to increase the player's wages a lot.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
