An Argentina call-up looks to be on the cards for Inter star Mauro Icardi, Calciomercato understands.

Pundit Fabrizio Romano exclusively reveals that Icardi’s meeting with Albiceleste Coach Edgardo Bauza went well today, and that the two of them were all smiles alongside former Seleccion stars Javier Zanetti and Walter Samuel.

As we wrote in the last few days, Edgardo Bauza was set to visit Inter Milan’s training ground at Appiano Gentile today before watching Sunday night’s big clash between Juventus and Inter.

The meeting was

Bauza has courted some controversy by not picking Icardi, recently making the gobsmacking statement that Lucas Pratto was ahead of Maurito, despite Pratto having been a disaster in Italy with Genoa.

Fans of the Seleccion had hit out at Bauza before for his picks,

This is both good and bad news for Inter: on the one hand, Icardi’s value is set to increase, his latest deal having already included an

110 million release clause.

On the other hand, this foreigner-heavy team could count on Icardi resting during the international break. If Argentine were to call him up, this advantage would evaporate.



@FabrizioRomano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte