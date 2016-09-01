Exclusive: Icardi gets on well with Bauza at Appiano, Argentina call-up on horizon?
03 February at 14:51An Argentina call-up looks to be on the cards for Inter star Mauro Icardi, Calciomercato understands.
Pundit Fabrizio Romano exclusively reveals that Icardi’s meeting with Albiceleste Coach Edgardo Bauza went well today, and that the two of them were all smiles alongside former Seleccion stars Javier Zanetti and Walter Samuel.
As we wrote in the last few days, Edgardo Bauza was set to visit Inter Milan’s training ground at Appiano Gentile today before watching Sunday night’s big clash between Juventus and Inter.
The meeting was organized by Inter Vice-president Javier Zanetti, prompting Bauza to personally come and check out Icardi, who has 69 goals in 134 appearances since moving from Sampdoria.
Bauza has courted some controversy by not picking Icardi, recently making the gobsmacking statement that Lucas Pratto was ahead of Maurito, despite Pratto having been a disaster in Italy with Genoa.
Fans of the Seleccion had hit out at Bauza before for his picks, one comment reading: ‘Icardi scores goals and Lavezzi tells jokes. Guess who Bauza has called?’ ‘ Lavezzi? Is that a joke’ or ‘Icardi scores against Torino, Bauza calls Lavezzi who’s not been playing for four months.’
This is both good and bad news for Inter: on the one hand, Icardi’s value is set to increase, his latest deal having already included an €110 million release clause.
On the other hand, this foreigner-heavy team could count on Icardi resting during the international break. If Argentine were to call him up, this advantage would evaporate.
@FabrizioRomano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte
Share on