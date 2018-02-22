It seems that Inter's Argentinian striker, Mauri Icardi, could stay at the San Siro for next season, as teams interested have put their interest on hold, at least for now.

"Let's talk about it", this is the message that Inter's CEO, Piero Ausilio, sent to Mauro Icardi in regards to his renewal, according to Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano . The Argentinian's contract will be reviewed by the Nerazzurri since their striker continues to succeed on the pitch.

Icardi currently earns just under €6m, and it's expected that his new contract could see an increase of around €2m. On the other hand, Icardi has a €110m release clause included in his contract, making him a potential target for several clubs from abroad, as it's not valid in Italy.

However, there will be time for Inter to discuss the possible renewal of Icardi's contract. The decisive meeting is still on the agenda, most likely taking place within a month or so.

Furthermore, the clubs interested, such as Real Madrid and PSG, are yet to make an offer for Icardi, although the transfer market is long.