Exclusive: Insigne put new Napoli contract talks on hold amid interest of Inter, AC Milan and Arsenal

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne has put new contract talks on hold. The player’s entourage has been negotiating a new deal for the Italian winger for more than 4-5 months now but the two parties have yet to find an economic agreement.



Insigne is on a € 1.8-million-deal until 2019 but has demanded a new salary in the region of € 5 million-a-year, whilst Napoli are only open to offer a new contract worth €2.5 million-a-year.



Meantime, AC Milan have already made contact with the player’s entourage. The designated director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli met the player’s agents last November. Mirabelli failed to make concrete offers but informed them about the rossoneri interest for the talented Italian winger who netted the opener in yesterday’s San Siro clash against AC Milan.



Inter are also long time admirers of the 25-year-old star with Arsenal that have also put the player on their transfer shortlist and could make an offer in the summer if Insigne fails to pen a new deal with Napoli and Alexis decides to leave the Gunners at the end of the current campaign.



Federico Zanon, translated by Lorenzo Bettoni

