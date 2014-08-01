Exclusive: Inter agree price-tag for Lautaro Martinez
07 February at 17:25Inter and Racing Avellaneda have reached an agreement for the transfer of Lautaro Martinez, our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal.
Inter have managed to reach an agreement with the player who has chosen the Serie A giants instead of Atletico Madrid. The La Liga giants had been in talks with the player before Inter but the nerazzurri have now finalized an agreement with all the parties involved in the deal.
The 21-year-old has agreed to sign a contract until 2023, whilst Inter will pay € 20.2 million to secure the player’s services.
Piero Ausilio and Javier Zanetti watched Martinez in action last week-end when the player scored a hat-trick against Huracan. As we talk, Inter executives are in Argentina, finalizing the details of the agreement with Racing.
Martinez is one of the most exciting and promising strikers in Argentina at the moment. Jorge Sampaoli could soon give him a call-up to Argentina national team.
