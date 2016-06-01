Exclusive: Inter, agreement in place with Dalbert: the numbers



New wing-backs for the new Inter, this is one of Ausilio and Sabatini's objectives for this summer. According to Sky Sport, Inter have found an agreement with Dalbert of Nice (Brazilian, born in 1993).



He has had a terrific season in the Ligue 1 as close Calciomercato.com sources confirmed that the youngster does in fact have an agreement with Inter as he will push for this destination.



COMPETITION WILL BE HIGH - Nice do not have any intentions to let Dalbert leave as Inter's first proposal did not convince them. With Nice having qualified for the preliminary rounds of the UEFA Champions league, they won't want to weaken themselves. His value is at around 12 million euros as there is also some competition on the player: Borussia Dortmund and Lyon are both on him too. Nice are currently resisting but will they be able to do so all summer long? If they do decide to sell him then Inter are going to be in pole position as they currently have the player's word.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)