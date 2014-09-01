Exclusive Inter, Lucas Moura is still an option: the latest on a possible January move

Back in August 2012, Inter were close to acquiring Lucas Moura from San Paolo but then in the end, PSG made a blitz and acquired him instead. This past summer, Ausilio and Sabatini asked PSG about him but yet again, they couldn't find a financial agreement for him sources tell Calciomercato.com.



TWIO POSSIBILITIES - Can January 2018 be the right moment for Inter ? First off, Inter will need to receive the clearance from China because Lucas Moura would cost a hefty amount of money (even if he arrives on a loan with an obligation to buy). If Inter receive the go-ahead from China to make heavier investments, then Lucas would be very high on Spalletti's wish-list. Even if Inter do not receive the go ahead, there is still another option. If PSG fail to find an agreement with him on a contract renewal, then his price-tag will considerably drop since his current deal expires in 2019. In this case, his price tag woud not be as hefty as Sabatini and Ausilio would then certainly give it a shot. This might be their last chance...