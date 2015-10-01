Exclusive: Inter and Raiola’s plan to ward off Man Utd from promising striker

Relations between Inter and Mino Raiola remain positive, with the agent holding Suning’s ambitious project in very high esteem. The Chinese corporation’s economic strength is recognised by the super-agent, who often praises their work in public. To date, operations between club and agent have yet to take off, but this is certainly not due to any problems behind the scenes. It is more a case of waiting for the right opportunity.



Names such as Kenny Tete and Blaise Matuidi were discussed during the summer, but neither ever came close to joining the Nerazzurri. Despite rumours to the contrary, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was never discussed either.



According to Fabrizio Romano, talks between the parties are set to begin in earnest soon, with Inter determined not to lose 17-year-old striker Davide Merola. Manchester United have been following the youngster and could lure him with the promise of giving him more chances to play. However, Inter are confident of being able to hold on to him. Raiola has no intention of forcing through a move, so keeping him in Milan should be no problem.



(Fabrizio Romano)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)