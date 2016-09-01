Exclusive: Inter and West Ham closing in on agreement for Joao Mario
24 January at 12:09Joao Mario is close to joining West Ham as the Hammers are close to agreeing the player’s price-tag with Inter, sources have told calciomercato.com.
According to our reporter in Milan Pasquale Guarro, in fact, negotiations between Inter and West Ham are going the right way.
Inter have accepted to sell the player on loan with option to buy. West Ham, in return, will pay Joao Mario’s salary for the entire duration of his loan spell in East London and could make the player’s move permanent at the end of the season for € 40 million.
Now, the only ‘problem’ that Inter and West Ham have to overcome is the player’s loan fee. Inter want € 2 million for the player’s loan but West Ham have only offered € 1 million.
The gap is not huge and Inter have the interest in selling Joao Mario who is not part of Spalletti’s technical and tactical plans anymore.
The two parties could reach an agreement in the coming hours, meantime the nerazzurri are looking for a possible replacement of Joao Mario.
West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang had emerged as a possible target of Inter but Spalletti feels the former Sampdoria star is not the right player to strengthen Inter midfield.
