Exclusive: Inter begin talks with Pochettino but Spurs boss remains a difficult target

As we reported yesterday, Inter representative Piero Ausilio will be flying to London over the next few hours to begin transfer talks with Chelsea and Tottenham over the possible signings of Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino.



The Italian is Inter’s priority but Roman Abramovich does not want to lose the former Juventus boss and is set to offer him a contract extension. Conte has also recently confirmed that he’s not considering leaving Chelsea at the moment.



​Theoretically, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino would be an easier target to get. The Argentinean has a € 5 million release clause included in his contract with the Premier League giants and Inter are ready to offer him € 10 million-a-year, doubling his current salary.



Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano has learned that Piero Ausilio could meet Pochettino in London today but that convincing the Argentinean will be nothing easy.



Inter won’t be playing the Champions League next season and, maybe, not even the Europa League. Yesterday’s meeting between Ausilio and Gabriele Giuffrida in Milan , however,is no coincidence as Giuffrida is the middleman who took Pochettino to Tottenham.



The Spurs, however, will play Europe’s elite competition and Pochettino is the cornerstone of the North London club. Inter will make an attempt to sign one of the two managers but it might be very hard to get either Conte or Pochettino.

