Inter are very interested in signing Antonio Conte to replace Stefano Pioli.

Calciomercato can exclusively reveal that the Chelsea manager is following the hiring of Gabriele Oriali closely.

Atletico Coach Diego Simeone isn’t as interested in leaving, on the other hand, and is apparently irritated that his former club went to Conte first.

The Nerazzurri’s owners are bringing back Oriali, their former technical director,

Suning are also set to offer the Chelsea Coach carte blance to run the club: full spending and decisional power, something Jose Mourinho had back in the days when he won the Treble with the Nerazzurri.

It won’t be easy: Conte has asked for time to think about it, because he has to chance to win the Champions League with Chelsea next year.

Then again, Conte left Juventus under a cloud, and the idea of toppling the side that has long dominated Calcio could fascinate him.