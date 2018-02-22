Inter are interested in signing Antonino La Gumina, we can reveal.

The youngster made his Serie A debut back in 2015 when he was only 19 years old.

The Serie B sensation has notched a massive seven goals in eleven games for Palermo, helping Roberto Stellone’s team remain in the race for promotion. The scorer of seven goals in eleven games for the Rosanero, he has long been liked by Inter, who have since gone on to hire former Palermo man Dario Baccin as vice-sporting director.

La Gumina scored a brace as the Sicilians downed Inter at Viareggio in 2016. The Nerazzurri have been watching him this season, but believe he may not be ready for primetime yet… but could still be signed and loaned out to a Serie B team, a method Juventus have enjoyed of late.

President Maurizio Zamparini is comparing him to Ciro Immobile, and many teams like him. Will the Nerazzurri pull it off?