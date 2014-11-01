Inter have contacted Caen for Yann Karamoh again,

​Wanted by Southampton and Newcastle among others, the young star is valued at

10 million by the Ligue 1 side, bonuses included.

The winger has already asked to join the Nerazzurri, and wants to sign as soon as possible. Talks are set to continue.

The 19-year-old striker was previously very close to an €8 million move to Saint-Etienne, but his entourage preferred a move to Italy, which now looks likely to happen. He scored five Ligue 1 goals last season in 35 appearances.

​Karamoh has revealed that he will only go

The deal looked conditional upon the courtship of Patrik Schick, but the situation with the Czech striker hasn’t changed over the last few days, despite reports indicating that the Nerazzurri were making progress.