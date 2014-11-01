Gianluca Caprari is becoming a hot Serie A commodity.

His recent brace against Genoa in a 5-0 Pescara win has suddenly confirmed what many thought last season: this former Serie B sensation could well be the real deal.

But how are Inter to use him? The scorer of seven Serie A goals is in a bit of a bind: signed by the Nerazzurri last season for

4.5 million, the 23-year-old was immediately loaned back to Pescara, where he has looked decent (poor on penalties, mind!), and even better in the 90 minutes played under new Coach Zdenek Zeman.

He’s good enough to merit passage to a big club, but can he hold his own? Inter have three options: the first is to bring him straight to Milan, and use him behind Ivan Perisic, with the risk of his getting little playing time.

The second is to loan him out to another club. The third? To swap Caprari as part of deals to get to Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi and Patrik Schick.

The first two have been targeted by Chelsea, Juventus and a plethora of other clubs across Europe. But is it the right decision?

Though the Nerazzurri successfully traded Cristiano Biraghi (and cash) for Caprari, their history of trading players isn’t good, whether it’s the Pirlo deal, swapping D’Ambrosio for Benassi, or Ansaldi for Laxalt…