Exclusive - Inter decline PSV offer for Karamoh
18 January at 22:30Despite having only played 45 minutes in the Serie A and 68 in the Coppa Italia, Inter have a lot of faith in the potential of French winger Yann Karamoh and have declined advances from several clubs Calciomercato.com can reveal.
Aside from Sassuolo, Bologna and Chievo Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven approached Inter to make an official offer of a loan with an option to redeem at the end of the loan for Karamoh. Inter's response was swift and cold: Karamoh is not leaving Italy.
In fact Karamoh could stay at Appiano Gentile and be utilized by coach Luciano Spalletti in the second half of the season but the Nerazzurri are also intrigued by the idea to loan him to another Serie A team to gain experience.
Inter's problem is to find a club that is willing to play the player regularly to teach him the ins and outs of the Serie A which is why it is looking more and more likely that the youngster will stay with the club until the end of the season.
Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)
Go to comments