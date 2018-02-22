Inter deny entering formal talks over Icardi renewal
02 March at 11:25Inter have made it clear they will not discuss negotiations over a new contract for Mauro Icardi in public. Sporting director Piero Ausilio is determined that talks will take place behind closed doors and that player and club will not be played off against each other via the media.
However, an interesting development came this morning when Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara arrived at Appiano Gentile, with Ausilio and Steven Zhang already in the building. Naturally, this led to speculation that she was indeed there to discuss the possibility of Icardi renewing his Nerazzurri deal.
The club have since denied such claims. Instead, it seems the Argentine model was simply there to accompany her husband home and did not cross paths with either Ausilio or Zhang, who has not been spotted at the training ground in the last month.
With the former Barcelona and Sampdoria striker’s €110 million release clause valid for foreign clubs to activate from the beginning of July, time is running out for Inter to reach an agreement with their captain. Neither the club nor Wanda have any intention of removing the clause, but it is clear that it should be raised substantially.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
