It is a well-known fact that Milan Badelj would be the ideal midfied reinforcement for Inter Milan.

The Chelsea target would be able to help the Nerazzurri spread the ball around and dictate the tempo, as well as add some order to their play.

With Financial Fair Play set to force the Nerazzurri to seek a budget reinforcement this winter, the idea was that they would swap the Croatian for former Fiorentina star Stevan Jovetic, who has barely played this season.

Director of sport Piero Ausilio was willing to swap the Montenegrin - all too happy to return to his former hunting grounds - for a six-month Badelj loan with buyback option.

Rather generous terms which have somehow led to a refusal from Pantaleo Corvino, prompting Ausilio to put an end to negotiations.

This triggered an angry reaction from Ramadani, Jovetic’s agent.

The former Manchester City player came very close to moving to Intern this summer, only for the two sides to fail to agree to how to divide Jovetic's salary.