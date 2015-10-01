Exclusive: Inter enter transfer talks to sign emerging Serie A striker

Sampdoria hit-man Patrik Schick is one of Serie A’s most interesting strikers having scored seven goals in his first 20 appearances in Serie A. The 21-year-old joined Sampdoria from Sparta Prague for just € 4 million last summer and sources have exclusively told calciomercato.com that Sampdoria have given Inter green light to enter preliminary transfer talks with the emerging Serie A striker.



The Serie A giants will meet the player’s agent over the next few days to discuss a potential summer move to the Meazza. Inter have already made contact with the player’s entourage.



Inter have yet to agree the player’s transfer fee with Sampdoria, but the two clubs are on very good terms and the blucerchiati have allowed Inter to begin transfer talks with their striker. Sampdoria’s asking price for Schick would be in the region of € 25 million.

Schick has three appearances and one goal with Check Republic national team.

