Exclusive: Inter eye unhappy Real Madrid defender

After having been left out of Real Madrid's squad for the FIFA Club Word Cup tournament, it is looking more and more likely that Spanish defender Jesus Vallejo will leave the Spanish capital when the transfer window opens in January.



Calciomercato have learned that the next destination for the player born in 1997, could be the Serie A and Inter who are looking to complete their squad with a central defender to act as a cover should any of their starting defenders be injured or suspended.



The deal being mentioned is a straight loan deal which would suit both clubs as real Madrid are not keen to part ways entirely with the youngster and the Nerazzurri's obligations to comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rule forbids them from any excessive transfer fees much preferring the dry loan deal where they would only have to pay the player's wages for the duration of the loan.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)