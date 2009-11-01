Inter have been contacting Sassuolo in the last few weeks for Chelsea target Domenico Berardi, Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal.

He has also been pursued by the likes of Chelsea and Juventus.

Sporting director Piero Ausilio has been given the green light by Inter to go on the offensive for the 22-year-old, who has scored two Serie A goals and added three assists after recovering from an injury that kept him out for most of the 2016 portion of the campaign.

Inter know that Berardi is enthusiastic about moving to the San Siro, with suspicions that the Bianconeri stonewalled a potential transfer.

Even with Ausilio waiting for to agree to an extension from Inter Milan, Suning have approved his approaches for the player that he likes so much, and has been enthusiastic about for years.

Thing is, despite missing a large chunk of the season, Berardi is valued at

40m, up from

25m last year.

There’s more: while Juventus love Berardi, they don’t want a bidding war with Inter.