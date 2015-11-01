Inter are still interested in signing Domenico Berardi, we can exclusively reveal.

The Nerazzurri have long been linked to the winger/ attacking player, but his performances in front of goal have dipped somewhat since he sustained an injury early last season.

According to Pasquale Guarro of CM.Com, Inter have asked Sassuolo about the attacker again, possibly because he isn’t going through the best moment. The

40 million Sassuolo have always set as a starting point for talks would be too much for Inter, with Coach Luciano Spalletti claiming that the club didn’t even have

30m yesterday to buy players this January.

The solution Inter are proposing? A two-year loan (with buyback) to help the Nerazzurri pay their debts later.

That said, the offer has yet to convince Sassuolo, and it looks like it will be difficult to get it approved.

Berardi scored 29 Serie A goals between 2013 and 2015, but has since only managed thirteen, including one this season.

