Inter are talking to Sassuolo about midfielder Alfred Duncan, we can exclusively reveal.

Inter would need him the young Ghanaian to reinforce their midfield, where they have lacked punch in recent weeks.

The idea, Pasquale Guarro can reveal for our voracious readers, is that the Nerazzurri are offering Andrea Pinamonti as part of the swap.

Andrea Carnevali, Sassuolo’s CEO, is at the Nerazzurri’s headquarters on Vittorio Emanuele street right now.

While this sounds reasonable on paper, the Nerazzurri handing over Pinamonti would compel Sassuolo to offload Alessandro Matri. This isn’t exactly a pressing move for the Neroverdi.

Duncan is a former player of Inter’s, who has gone on to get regular football with Sassuolo since moving there three seasons ago, and for less than

6 million. Inter had originally sold him to Sampdoria in 2014.

Duncan made a name for himself last season when he scored a stunner against Milan.