Exclusive: Inter join Chelsea in race to sign AS Roma star

Chelsea are known to be long time admirers of AS Roma star Radja Nainggolan who is imposing himself as one of the best midfielders around Europe. The Belgian star signed a contract extension with the Serie A giants this past October but the club have yet to offer him a pay rise the player is being waiting for long time.



Nainggolan’s on a € 3.2 million-a-year deal and AS Roma are rushing to offer him a new € 4 million-a-year deal which, however, is not likely to be accepted by the Belgium International who was tempted by Chelsea’s € 5 million-a-year proposal last summer.



Our Inter pundit Pasquale Guarro claims that Inter was also close to signing Nainggolan last summer. The Meazza hierarchy offered AS Roma € 35 million plus add-ons but the giallorossi rejected Inter’s bid as they had already sold Pajnic to Juventus and the sale of another big player to another big rival would have not been taken very well by both fans and Spalletti.



The nerazzurri, however, will have a chance to sign Nainggolan next summer as well. The Serie A giants are still interested in the highly rated midfield star and will make an attempt to sign him at the end of the season given that both Geoffrey Kondogbia and Marcelo Brozovic are set to leave Inter at the end of the season.

