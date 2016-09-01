Exclusive: Inter, Lazio and Napoli interested in Porto defender
13 February at 14:15FC Porto central defender Diego Reyes has emerged as one of football’s hottest properties ahead of this summer’s transfer window, not least because his contract is set to expire at the end of June. Indeed, the likes of Inter, Lazio and Napoli are all interested in securing his signature once the season draws to a conclusion.
The 25-year-old arrived in Oporto back in 2012 from Club América for a fee in the region of €7 million. With his current agreement coming to an end soon, his agent has told Calciomercato.com that scouts from the aforementioned trio of Serie A clubs will be in attendance tomorrow night as Os Dragões take on Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League last 16.
Having spent time on loan at the likes of Real Sociedad and Espanyol over the past couple of years, the Mexican has become a much more important figure at the heart of Sérgio Conceição’s rearguard this season. He has been constantly rotated in and out of the starting XI with Felipe and Iván Marcano, with Pinto da Costa’s club still pushing for glory in no less than three competitions.
With representatives from the Nerazzurri, Biancocelesti and Partenopei watching on, Reyes cannot afford to fail his assignment against Roberto Firmino et al.
Emanuele Tramacere (@TramacEma) | Translated by Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
