Exclusive: Inter legend insists Milan derby remains a passionate affair
02 March at 15:35During an exclusive interview with Calciomercato.com reporter Pasquale Guarro, former Inter defender Iván Córdoba discussed this weekend’s Derby della Madonnina and how important it is for the Nerazzurri to rediscover the habit of winning. Here is what he had to say:
DERBY MILANO – “Despite everything, it will always be a fantastic match between Inter and Milan. The passion remains intact, having been handed down through the generations, and that can only be experienced in a game which means so much. Those emotions go beyond issues like foreign owners, who must now take the time to understand the fans’ passion as they live football in a different way.”
INTER – “I often find myself talking about why Inter’s expectations have changed from winning the Scudetto to qualifying for the Champions League. In my opinion, those who play for Inter must do so with the aim of reaching the top. Regardless of changes in ownership and such like, you must join Inter with the intention of winning, otherwise it makes no sense. If, in the end, you don’t win, then at least fight to the end. You must give your all until the final whistle of the last game.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
