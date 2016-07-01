Exclusive: Inter make contact to sign top Man Utd targets

Inter are interested in signing Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij and AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman in the summer and the Serie A giants have already made contract with the player’s agent to discuss possible summer moves, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.



Both players are represented by SEG, a Dutch company that manages the economic rights of many top Holland Internationals including the Serie A star duo. Inter are said to have made contact with SEG to discuss the future of both players whose contracts expire in June 2018.



Manchester United are also being linked with welcoming the players’ services in the summer as the Red Devils are in desperate need of a new centre-back as well as a centre midfielder who should help Pogba to deliver providing more cover in midfield.

Strootman has four goals and five assists in 36 games with AS Roma, whilst his compatriot, 25, has one goal and as much assists in 21 appearances with Lazio.



Despite both Holland International have been struggling with injuries before the current campaign, it now seems that they have both recovered and are finally fit to play a whole campaign without too many physical hassles.

