Exclusive: Inter make contact to sign unhappy Arsenal star amid Chelsea interest
22 March at 20:37Inter have made contact to sign Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano has exclusively learned.
The Serie A giants have begun ‘preliminary talks’ but signing the Chile star will be nothing easy. Sanchez, in fact, would demand a salary in the region of € 10 million-a-year to join a new team. According to reports in England, the talented winger has made a similar request to Arsenal but Inter can’t afford to pay as much.
Inter to not have economical issues but giving Sanchez such a big salary would force the club’s board to raise the salary of other stars under contract with the club.
Sanchez is on a € 8/9 million-deal at the Emirates Stadium and he’s not going to accept a lower salary. Another problem for Inter is the growing interest of Chelsea as Antonio Conte has shortlisted the Chile International as a potential reinforcement for the summer.
Arsenal won’t be open to sell Sanchez to their city rivals but the interest of Chelsea is one more threat for Inter as the Serie A giants won’t be the only club trying to sign Sanchez next summer.
