Exclusive: Inter make contact to sign unhappy Arsenal star amid Chelsea interest

Inter have made contact to sign Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano has exclusively learned.



The Serie A giants have begun ‘preliminary talks’ but signing the Chile star will be nothing easy. Sanchez, in fact, would demand a salary in the region of € 10 million-a-year to join a new team. According to reports in England, the talented winger has made a similar request to Arsenal but Inter can’t afford to pay as much.



Inter to not have economical issues but giving Sanchez such a big salary would force the club’s board to raise the salary of other stars under contract with the club.



​Sanchez is on a € 8/9 million-deal at the Emirates Stadium and he’s not going to accept a lower salary. Another problem for Inter is the growing interest of Chelsea as Antonio Conte has shortlisted the Chile International as a potential reinforcement for the summer.



​Arsenal won’t be open to sell Sanchez to their city rivals but the interest of Chelsea is one more threat for Inter as the Serie A giants won’t be the only club trying to sign Sanchez next summer.

