The end is in sight for Inter coach Stefano Pioli. Saturday evening’s 5-4 defeat in Tuscany against Fiorentina had the coach declaring that his side had hit “rock-bottom” as there hopes of qualifying for European competition continues to remain in serious doubt.



Calciomercato.com’s Pasquale Guarro writes exclusively this morning that the clubs owners, The Suning Group, have decided that they want current Chelsea bossat all costs this summer and sources close to the Italian tactician have stated that he has told close friends that he's still undecided about his future.

Now Suning are about to make their move by giving Conte an ultimatum to make his mind up before the end of the current campaign. The Chinese power brokers want to start planning transfer targets for next term but they want assurances as to who their new coach will be and they still believe they can persuade Conte to leave his position in West London next month.



It’s also understood that if Conte does stall on making that decision, then current Roma boss Luciano Spalletti is the alternative name on the list. The Tuscan has already made noises that he will leave the capital at the end of the season.